Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Qaiser Sultana, the mother of ptv MD Amir Manzoor, who died of brief illness on Friday, was laid to rest here on Saturday.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Punjab Civil Officer's Mess, G.O.R-1 ground.

A number of dignitaries, bureaucrats and officers attended the funeral prayers.

She was also the mother of Punjab Information Technology board Chairman Afzal Manzoor,Dr Lubna Manzoor and wife of former inspector general Punjab Police late Ch Manzoor Ahmad.