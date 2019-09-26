UrduPoint.com
Qaiser, Suri Congratulate Shandana On Becoming Chairperson 'Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:07 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have congratulated Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar on being elected as the Chairperson of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP).

Her election was held in Kampala, Uganda during the ongoing CWP in Uganda as part of the 64th�Commonwealth Parliamentarian Conference (CPC), a press release Thursday said.

Shandana Gulzar Khan secured 48 votes out of 82 while the runners up candidate bagged 34. She was a member of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce. She was a legal practitioner by profession.

Asad Qiaser while congratulating Shandana said it was a matter of great pride for the country on winning the slot of chairperson of international forum of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

He said it was indeed an important victory for the country. He said that her election would provide an excelling approach to take the issue related to women rights on international forum.

Qasim Suri while congratulating Shandana Gulzar said that women parliamentarians played a vital role for the strengthening of the democracy in the country.

He was confident that she would work for the empowerment of women in CPA region countries.

He said it was heartening to note that majority of the CPA women parliamentarians' reposed confidence in her leadership.

