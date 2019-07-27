UrduPoint.com
Qaiser, Suri Express Deep Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of 10 Soldiers

Sat 27th July 2019

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of ten soldiers in a cross border attack on the vehicles of security forces at North Waziristan and Balochistan

In a condolence message issued here, they expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of martyred soldiers and officer.

The speaker and deputy speaker said the martyrdom of these young security-men was the guarantee to the survival of the beloved motherland.

They said, "Some country enemies are engaged in an abortive attempt to sabotage peace and development of the country.

" "Our border defence is in strong hands and Pakistan's 220 million people stand besides their security forces," the speakers said.

They added that the country's armed forces had the best professional capabilities in the world and we were proud of their sacrifices.

"Pakistan is a peaceful country, and the people and armed forces have made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism," they noted.

They prayed for the families of the martyrs to recover from this heavy loss and also for the exaltation of the martyrs' ranks.

