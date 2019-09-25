Qaiser, Suri Grieves Over Demise Of Journalist's Mother
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Siddique Sajid's mother, says a message received here.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.