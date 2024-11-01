Open Menu

Qaiser Urges Muslim Ummah To Adopt Joint Strategy To Address Palestine, IIOJK People Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Qaiser urges Muslim Ummah to adopt joint strategy to address Palestine, IIOJK people issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday urged the Muslim Ummah to formulate joint strategy to address human rights violations committed by anti-muslim forces against the innocent people of Palestine and the people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

All the Muslim countries should adopt a comprehensive strategy to resolve problems of innocent people of Palestine and IIOJK, he said while talking to state news channel.

Muslim nations all over the world were holding a huge economy and natural resources and contributing a handsome amount for development and prosperity of the people of different countries, he said.

All the Muslim community should come forward to address the genuine issues of the Palestine and J&K people, he said.

