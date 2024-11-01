- Home
- Pakistan
- Qaiser urges Muslim Ummah to adopt joint strategy to address Palestine, IIOJK people issues
Qaiser Urges Muslim Ummah To Adopt Joint Strategy To Address Palestine, IIOJK People Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday urged the Muslim Ummah to formulate joint strategy to address human rights violations committed by anti-muslim forces against the innocent people of Palestine and the people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
All the Muslim countries should adopt a comprehensive strategy to resolve problems of innocent people of Palestine and IIOJK, he said while talking to state news channel.
Muslim nations all over the world were holding a huge economy and natural resources and contributing a handsome amount for development and prosperity of the people of different countries, he said.
All the Muslim community should come forward to address the genuine issues of the Palestine and J&K people, he said.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS visits Bannu, reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign1 minute ago
-
SAU highlights pioneering research in Advanced Bone Healing Treatments for pets1 minute ago
-
Governor for reducing gas load shedding1 minute ago
-
Diwali celebration brings communities together in Sanghar1 minute ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns Mastung blast1 minute ago
-
2000 free tractors, land levelers to be given to wheat high achievers: DC1 minute ago
-
TB Welfare Council delegation meets commissioner11 minutes ago
-
New policy being devised to boost local mobile phone exports, NA told11 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for enhanced trade relations between Pakistan & Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
Seminars on ‘Pakistan-Netherlands Cultural Music' at PU College of Art and Design21 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD degree21 minutes ago
-
New transshipment policy being drafted to boost trade, NA told21 minutes ago