Qaiser urges political parties to work for strengthening economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Friday urged all the political parties to brush aside personal differences and work for strengthening economy.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan's economy is passing through a difficult phase.

He said, there is need to discuss charter of economy (CoE), with political parties. He urged the political parties to come forward and make progress for the country.

He said, it is a crucial time for every citizen because of rising prices of commodities.

He said, we should avoid wastage of electricity and petrol on heavy vehicles.

He urged the people to desist from using luxurious items. In reply to a question about devalue of Currency, he said, we will have to change the routine life style and adopt austerity measures to overcome issues.

He admitted that rising Dollar in the market would have negative impact on poor citizen. He said, more taxes should be imposed on rich people for using luxurious facilities.