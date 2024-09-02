Qaiser Urges PTI To Initiate Dialogue Process For Resolving Political Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 11:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) should initiate dialogue process to address political issues and remove uncertainty in the country.
"Dialogue is the only way in the democratic system to move forward," he said while talking to a private television channel.
Commenting on the role of PTI leadership after May 9 incident, he said all the matters regarding May 9 vandalism are in courts.
However, he said that PTI should choose the doors of dialogue for strengthening political system in the country.
