Qaizar Khan Miankhel appointed as Divisional President PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Qaizar Khan Miankhel has been appointed as Acting Divisional President PPP D.I. Khan Division with immediate effect against the vacant post till further orders, said a notification issued by Haji Tilla Mohammad, Provincial Office Secretary PPP KP on Wednesday.

It said that the appointment has been made after its approval by the Provincial Secretary General PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Shuja Khan.