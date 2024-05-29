Open Menu

Qaizar Khan Miankhel Appointed As Divisional President PPP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Qaizar Khan Miankhel has been appointed as Acting Divisional President PPP D.I. Khan Division with immediate effect against the vacant post till further orders, said a notification issued by Haji Tilla Mohammad, Provincial Office Secretary PPP KP on Wednesday

It said that the appointment has been made after its approval by the Provincial Secretary General PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Shuja Khan.

