HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Government on Thursday decided to celebrate 769th annual Urs of sufi saint Hazarat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz from April 2 to 5 at Sehwan with strict implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to an official statement, a meeting was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro on Thursday and was attended by MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, Sajada Nasheen of Dargah Syed Allah Bux Shah and the DC Fareeduddin Mustafa.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic all official ceremonies and music programs will not be organized during three-day Urs celebrations to be held from April 2 to 5.

In order to facilitate the devotees, the district administration would take all arrangements and 4000 jawans of Police and Rangers contingents would be deployed to maintain security in Sehwan, DC said.

He also directed officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs to curb spread of CzoVID-19 and devotees would only be allowed to visit the shrine for offering prayers and then leave the premises.