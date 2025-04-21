Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Holds Online Session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

Qalam karwan, a prominent literary organization, hosted a virtual session titled "Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak" on Monday, attracting a global audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Qalam karwan, a prominent literary organization, hosted a virtual session titled "Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak" on Monday, attracting a global audience.

Participants from across Pakistan and around the world joined the online event, showcasing the organization's growing international reach.

The keynote lecture was delivered by renowned Islamic scholar and former head of the department of Arabic language and literature at Karachi university, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Mansoori, who joined the session from London.

He provided a detailed explanation of Surah Al-ma’idah.

During his lecture, Dr. Mansoori referenced multiple Quranic verses to elaborate on the theme.

The session concluded with a heartfelt prayer for peace and justice.

Recent Stories

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

2 minutes ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

11 minutes ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

11 minutes ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

11 minutes ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

11 minutes ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

2 minutes ago
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

2 minutes ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

2 minutes ago
 Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists includ ..

Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Adib Rizvi awarded with prestigious internatio ..

Dr. Adib Rizvi awarded with prestigious international medical award

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan