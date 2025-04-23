Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Holds Seminar In Connection With Iqbal Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, held a seminar titled "Iqbal and the Contemporary Era" to commemorate Iqbal Day on Tuesday.

The event featured a series of thought-provoking papers focusing on various aspects of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and his relevance in modern times.

Esteemed speakers on the occasion included literary figures Dr. Sajid Khakwani, Mir Afser Aman, Shahid Mansoor, Sajid Hussain Malik, and Mr. Naeem Akram Qureshi.

Dr. Sajid Khakwani highlighted Iqbal’s response to the cultural and ideological challenges of his era.

Mir Afser Aman spoke on "Iqbal: The Great Preacher," shedding light on Iqbal's moral and spiritual message.

Shahid Mansoor emphasized the importance of the national language in his paper on "Iqbal and the Promotion of urdu," while Sajid Hussain Malik presented his reflections on "Iqbal and love for the Prophet (PBUH)."

Throughout the seminar, speakers unanimously portrayed Iqbal as the visionary behind the idea of Pakistan.

Participants also shared their views during an open discussion session.

The seminar concluded with a presidential address by renowned Iqbal scholar Mr. Naeem Akram Qureshi.

