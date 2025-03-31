Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Holds Special Session Of Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Qalam Karwan holds special session of Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, conducted a special session of the Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Forum titled "Eid-e-Nabvi aur Sadqa-e-Fitr" on Sunday.

The session, held on the 29th of Ramazan, was presided over by retired Professor Munazza Khanum from the Department of Islamic Studies at Allama Iqbal Open University.

Dr. Iffat Tahira, Head of the Islamic Studies Department at Punjab College, Taj Bagh Campus, Lahore, delivered an insightful address on the topic. She elaborated on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the significance of Sadqa-e-Fitr in islam.

In her speech, Dr. Tahira highlighted how the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with the Muslim community.

He used to pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before Eid, begin his day by consuming something sweet, performed ghusl (ritual purification), wore new or clean clothes, applied ittar (fragrance), and walked to the Eidgah while reciting takbeer (praises of Allah). He then led the Muslims in Eid prayer and delivered the sermon.

She also emphasized the importance of paying Sadqa-e-Fitr before Eid to ensure that the less fortunate could also partake in the festivities.

The session witnessed participation from attendees across Pakistan and several other countries. A lively discussion followed, with participants asking questions and sharing their reflections.

The event concluded with the prayers for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

