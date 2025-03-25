Qalam Karwan Holds Special Session On Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a distinguished literary organization under its premises, held a special session on Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), said a press release here on Monday.
The session was presided over by Allama Muhammad Kashif Noor Al-Azhari from Al-Azhar University, Cairo.
Renowned scholar, researcher, author, and poet Syed Muhammad Akhtar from Karachi delivered a keynote address on the topic of "The Conquest of Makkah".
During his speech, the distinguished speaker highlighted that the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah served as a prelude to the conquest of Makkah.
He explained that although the treaty was meant to last for ten years, the Quraysh violated it within two years by attacking a tribe allied with the Muslims.
This breach prompted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to prepare a force of 10,000 Muslim warriors and march towards Makkah in complete secrecy.
Syed Muhammad Akhtar stated that the army was divided into four groups to prevent resistance from the enemy.
As a result, Makkah was conquered peacefully.
The speaker further noted that following the victory, the Holy Kaaba was cleansed of idols, and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) granted amnesty to his former adversaries.
To mark the triumph, Hazrat Bilal (RA) was commanded to give the Azaan (call to prayer) from the top of the Kaaba.
In his concluding remarks, Syed Muhammad Akhtar emphasised that Muslim unity, discipline, and adherence to the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) remain key to overcoming contemporary challenges.
The session witnessed participation from across Pakistan and other countries.
