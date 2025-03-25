Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Holds Special Session On Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Qalam Karwan holds special session on Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a distinguished literary organization under its premises, held a special session on Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), said a press release here on Monday.

The session was presided over by Allama Muhammad Kashif Noor Al-Azhari from Al-Azhar University, Cairo.

Renowned scholar, researcher, author, and poet Syed Muhammad Akhtar from Karachi delivered a keynote address on the topic of "The Conquest of Makkah".

During his speech, the distinguished speaker highlighted that the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah served as a prelude to the conquest of Makkah.

He explained that although the treaty was meant to last for ten years, the Quraysh violated it within two years by attacking a tribe allied with the Muslims.

This breach prompted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to prepare a force of 10,000 Muslim warriors and march towards Makkah in complete secrecy.

Syed Muhammad Akhtar stated that the army was divided into four groups to prevent resistance from the enemy.

As a result, Makkah was conquered peacefully.

The speaker further noted that following the victory, the Holy Kaaba was cleansed of idols, and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) granted amnesty to his former adversaries.

To mark the triumph, Hazrat Bilal (RA) was commanded to give the Azaan (call to prayer) from the top of the Kaaba.

In his concluding remarks, Syed Muhammad Akhtar emphasised that Muslim unity, discipline, and adherence to the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) remain key to overcoming contemporary challenges.

The session witnessed participation from across Pakistan and other countries.

Recent Stories

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

56 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

1 hour ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

1 hour ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

1 hour ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

1 hour ago
New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments fo ..

New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

1 hour ago
 Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

1 hour ago
 PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal ..

PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence

1 hour ago
 Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 6 ..

Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

1 hour ago
 Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

1 hour ago
 Two injured in hand grenade blast

Two injured in hand grenade blast

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan