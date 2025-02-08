Qalam Karwan hosts Insightful online meeting on Sufism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The literary organization Qalam Karwan held an engaging online meeting on Friday, focusing on the topic "Spiritual Effects of Meraj Shareef."

Renowned scholar Allama Akhlaq Ahmad Al-Kheri delivered the lecture, highlighting the significance of Safr-i-Meraj, particularly in relation to culture and spiritual thought.

People from diverse backgrounds attended the session, reflecting a shared interest in Sufi philosophy and its contemporary relevance.

Over the course of the 90-minute session, participants actively engaged with the speaker, raising thought-provoking questions, which he addressed with scholarly depth.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion, where attendees shared their thoughts and offered suggestions on promoting Sufi teachings in modern society.

At the end of the meeting, Muhammad Akhtar Sayyad delivered the presidential address, summarizing the lecture, the Q&A session, and the comments shared during the discussion.

The event served as a meaningful platform for intellectual exchange, reinforcing the timeless wisdom of Sufism in today's world.