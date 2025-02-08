Qalam Karwan Hosts Insightful Online Meeting On Sufism
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The literary organization Qalam Karwan held an engaging online meeting on Friday, focusing on the topic "Spiritual Effects of Meraj Shareef."
Renowned scholar Allama Akhlaq Ahmad Al-Kheri delivered the lecture, highlighting the significance of Safr-i-Meraj, particularly in relation to culture and spiritual thought.
People from diverse backgrounds attended the session, reflecting a shared interest in Sufi philosophy and its contemporary relevance.
Over the course of the 90-minute session, participants actively engaged with the speaker, raising thought-provoking questions, which he addressed with scholarly depth.
The session concluded with an interactive discussion, where attendees shared their thoughts and offered suggestions on promoting Sufi teachings in modern society.
At the end of the meeting, Muhammad Akhtar Sayyad delivered the presidential address, summarizing the lecture, the Q&A session, and the comments shared during the discussion.
The event served as a meaningful platform for intellectual exchange, reinforcing the timeless wisdom of Sufism in today's world.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qalam Karwan hosts Insightful online meeting on Sufism6 minutes ago
-
ECP slams Pattan for "coordinated effort" to discredit national institutions16 minutes ago
-
CM leading environmental improvements, initiating climate negotiations with neighboring countries: M ..16 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police tightens grip on gambling, on-line betting dens26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making progress in many sectors: Advisor1 hour ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BHU1 hour ago
-
Gov’t wants to end polarization through dialogue: Ihsan Afzal1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims2 hours ago
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium3 hours ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar3 hours ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 83 hours ago