Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Hosts Insightful Online Meeting On Sufism

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Qalam Karwan hosts Insightful online meeting on Sufism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The literary organization Qalam Karwan held an engaging online meeting on Friday, focusing on the topic "Spiritual Effects of Meraj Shareef."

Renowned scholar Allama Akhlaq Ahmad Al-Kheri delivered the lecture, highlighting the significance of Safr-i-Meraj, particularly in relation to culture and spiritual thought.

People from diverse backgrounds attended the session, reflecting a shared interest in Sufi philosophy and its contemporary relevance.

Over the course of the 90-minute session, participants actively engaged with the speaker, raising thought-provoking questions, which he addressed with scholarly depth.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion, where attendees shared their thoughts and offered suggestions on promoting Sufi teachings in modern society.

At the end of the meeting, Muhammad Akhtar Sayyad delivered the presidential address, summarizing the lecture, the Q&A session, and the comments shared during the discussion.

The event served as a meaningful platform for intellectual exchange, reinforcing the timeless wisdom of Sufism in today's world.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

6 minutes ago
 Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger a ..

Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..

36 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

2 hours ago
 ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countrie ..

ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court

2 hours ago
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach A ..

Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final

2 hours ago
 Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in se ..

Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

2 hours ago
 UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volt ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

3 hours ago
 2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo ..

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan