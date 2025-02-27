Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Hosts On-line Lecture On Hazrat Umer Farooq (RA)

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Qalam Karwan hosts on-line lecture on Hazrat Umer Farooq (RA)

The literary organization Qalam Karwan organized a thought-provoking on-line lecture on the life and legacy of Hazrat Umer Farooq (R.A) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The literary organization Qalam Karwan organized a thought-provoking on-line lecture on the life and legacy of Hazrat Umer Farooq (R.A) on Thursday. The enlightening session commenced with a soulful recitation of the Holy Quran by Meer Afsar Aman.

Renowned scholar, writer, and poet Allama Muhammad Noor Al-Azhari, who serves as a teacher at Jamia Al-Azhar in Egypt, chaired the online google meet session.

Thar-based linguistic expert Muhammad Hashim Samejo delivered a comprehensive on-line lecture on Hazrat Umer Farooq (R.A), providing a detailed introduction to his life and times.

Samejo's insightful presentation shed light on the remarkable achievements and contributions of Hazrat Umer Farooq (R.A).

Allama Muhammad Noor Al-Azhari praised Muhammad Hashim Samejo's informative session, sharing additional insights and perspectives on the topic.

The on-line lecture was a resounding success, attracting a large audience of scholars, students, and literature enthusiasts.

Qalam Karwan's initiative to host on-line lectures on prominent Islamic figures and literary topics has been widely appreciated, providing a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and intellectual discourse.

