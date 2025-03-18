Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session On Revelation Of Holy Quran And Itikaf
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In commemoration of Ramazan, Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted an online session on "The Revelation of the Holy Quran on Laylatul Qadr and the Practice of Itikaf."
Renowned Islamic scholar Shaista Zahid presided over the event.
Dr Khalid Madni, Head of Islamic Studies at Government Postgraduate College Sargodha, delivered a keynote address.
He explained that the Quran was first revealed on Laylatul Qadr and sent down to earth over 23 years.
Dr Madni highlighted three aspects of the Holy Quran: guidance, legal framework, and key to success. He also shared that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) observed Itikaf during Ramadan's last ten days, and discussed its spiritual benefits.
The session drew participation from men and women across Pakistan and internationally.
