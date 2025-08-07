Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session Under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization committed to promoting intellectual thought, hosted a virtual session on Wednesday as part of its ongoing series "Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal."

The latest session centered around the theme "Jis Ghar Ka Magar Chiragh Hai Tu", inspired by the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The discussion aimed to rekindle interest in Iqbal’s intellectual legacy and encourage reflective discourse rooted in his ideas.

Renowned scholar Dr Farah Jamshed from Multan, a PhD in Iqbaliyat, educator, researcher and author, delivered the keynote address.

In her thought-provoking talk, she shed light on the spiritual and philosophical depth of Iqbal’s message, emphasizing its relevance in today’s world.

The session, held virtually via Google Meet after Isha prayers, lasted for approximately one hour and witnessed active participation from attendees. Participants contributed meaningfully to the discussion, enriching the session with their insights and reflections.

Qalam Karwan plans to continue this intellectual journey with further sessions under the Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal series in the coming weeks.

