Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session Under Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal Series
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual session of the “Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal” series on Wednesday.
The latest session focused on Iqbal’s philosophy of life rooted in the Holy Qur’an.
The keynote address was delivered by Lubna Farogh, who highlighted the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s thought in contemporary times.
The aim of the session was to reignite intellectual discourse based on Iqbal’s legacy.
The online program was held after Isha prayers via Google Meet and continued for approximately an hour. Participants also contributed actively, enriching the discussion.
