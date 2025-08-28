Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session Under Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal Series

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Qalam Karwan hosts online session under Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual session of the “Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal” series on Wednesday.

The latest session focused on Iqbal’s philosophy of life rooted in the Holy Qur’an.

The keynote address was delivered by Lubna Farogh, who highlighted the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s thought in contemporary times.

The aim of the session was to reignite intellectual discourse based on Iqbal’s legacy.

The online program was held after Isha prayers via Google Meet and continued for approximately an hour. Participants also contributed actively, enriching the discussion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

3 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan