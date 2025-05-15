Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Weekly Intellectual Session
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual weekly intellectual session titled "Bedari fikr-e-Iqbal" of the International Forum
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual weekly intellectual session titled "Bedari fikr-e-Iqbal" of the International Forum.
The session featured a lecture by Dr Farah Jamshed, an Iqbal scholar, researcher and educator from Multan, on the topic “If the Self is Observant, Creative and Assertive (Part One)," said a press release on Thursday.
The session was presided over by renowned linguist, author, and poet Naheed Afshan from Rawalpindi.
The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Rukhsana Jabeen.
During her lecture, Dr Farah Jamshed recited other relevant verses and emphasized that the essence of Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy lies in the concept of Khudi (Selfhood).
She noted that Iqbal successfully presented the core of islam through the lens of Khudi.
Explaining the concept of Khudi, Dr Farah Jamshed stressed that to truly understand Iqbal, one must study his thoughts as a unified whole.
She shared that earlier scholars, such as Ibn Rushd, also used the term Khudi, while the earliest concept of self-awareness was proposed by Socrates.
Dr Farah also discussed multiple philosophers in relation to Khudi, explaining that our existence was a form of awareness.
She defined Khudi as self-realization, awareness of one’s identity, the true pinnacle of humanity, divine insight, and the light of consciousness.
"Khudi is the secret of Allah, also called Nafs-e-Natiqa (articulate soul), and the essence of conquest," she added.
At the end, Dr Farah Jamshed described Iqbal as a poet of the past, present, and future.
Participants from across the country and abroad attended the session.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare
Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar
Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah
President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 162 minutes ago
-
Session held to combat MIL challenges2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to fulfill duties to meet ..2 minutes ago
-
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad KhanPA ..2 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare7 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar7 minutes ago
-
Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah7 minutes ago
-
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah18 minutes ago
-
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Isla ..18 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online weekly intellectual session4 minutes ago
-
Chenab College prioritizes quality education: DC4 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan , Iranian envoy unveil Ferdowsi's statue4 minutes ago