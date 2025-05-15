Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Weekly Intellectual Session

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:25 PM

Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual weekly intellectual session titled "Bedari fikr-e-Iqbal" of the International Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, hosted a virtual weekly intellectual session titled "Bedari fikr-e-Iqbal" of the International Forum.

The session featured a lecture by Dr Farah Jamshed, an Iqbal scholar, researcher and educator from Multan, on the topic “If the Self is Observant, Creative and Assertive (Part One)," said a press release on Thursday.

The session was presided over by renowned linguist, author, and poet Naheed Afshan from Rawalpindi.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Rukhsana Jabeen.

During her lecture, Dr Farah Jamshed recited other relevant verses and emphasized that the essence of Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy lies in the concept of Khudi (Selfhood).

She noted that Iqbal successfully presented the core of islam through the lens of Khudi.

Explaining the concept of Khudi, Dr Farah Jamshed stressed that to truly understand Iqbal, one must study his thoughts as a unified whole.

She shared that earlier scholars, such as Ibn Rushd, also used the term Khudi, while the earliest concept of self-awareness was proposed by Socrates.

Dr Farah also discussed multiple philosophers in relation to Khudi, explaining that our existence was a form of awareness.

She defined Khudi as self-realization, awareness of one’s identity, the true pinnacle of humanity, divine insight, and the light of consciousness.

"Khudi is the secret of Allah, also called Nafs-e-Natiqa (articulate soul), and the essence of conquest," she added.

At the end, Dr Farah Jamshed described Iqbal as a poet of the past, present, and future.

Participants from across the country and abroad attended the session.

