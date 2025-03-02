ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan commenced, Qalam Karwan, a distinguished literary organization, organized a special session on Sunday, shedding light on the significant topic of 'The Beginning of Revelation of the Holy Quran'.

The session was presided over by renowned linguist, researcher, and poet Naheed Afshan from Rawalpindi.

The keynote speaker, esteemed scholar Shaista Zahid, delivered an insightful address on the topic.

She elaborated on the details of the revelation of the first verse of the Quran, emphasising that the holy Quran was revealed not merely for recitation or ritualistic purposes but as a guiding principle for life, legislation, and practical implementation.

She underscored that confining the Quran to recitation for rewards, oath-taking, or ceremonial occasions—such as a daughter's wedding—only to be then placed back into decorative covers is a misrepresentation of its true purpose.

The session witnessed participation from across Pakistan and other countries, reflecting a diverse and engaged audience.