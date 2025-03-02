Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Illuminates The Path: A Session On The Beginning Of The Holy Quran's Revelation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Qalam Karwan illuminates the path: A session on the beginning of the Holy Quran's revelation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan commenced, Qalam Karwan, a distinguished literary organization, organized a special session on Sunday, shedding light on the significant topic of 'The Beginning of Revelation of the Holy Quran'.

The session was presided over by renowned linguist, researcher, and poet Naheed Afshan from Rawalpindi.

The keynote speaker, esteemed scholar Shaista Zahid, delivered an insightful address on the topic.

She elaborated on the details of the revelation of the first verse of the Quran, emphasising that the holy Quran was revealed not merely for recitation or ritualistic purposes but as a guiding principle for life, legislation, and practical implementation.

She underscored that confining the Quran to recitation for rewards, oath-taking, or ceremonial occasions—such as a daughter's wedding—only to be then placed back into decorative covers is a misrepresentation of its true purpose.

The session witnessed participation from across Pakistan and other countries, reflecting a diverse and engaged audience.

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Aj ..

Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign

26 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judic ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

2 hours ago
 Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

2 hours ago
 Egypt stresses importance of full implementation o ..

Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201

Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201

2 hours ago
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

5 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

7 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

7 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

7 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

7 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan