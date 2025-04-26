Open Menu

Qalam Karwan Organizes Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Online Session On Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa's (RA) Life And Legacy

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a prominent literary organization, hosted a virtual Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) session on Friday, exploring the life of Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA), focusing on her marriage and legacy.

The online session was presided over by renowned author, researcher, and poet Syed Muhammad Akhtar from Karachi.The keynote speaker was Naheed Afshan, a linguist, expert in Islamic studies, and poetess from Rawalpindi.

She addressed the topic of the marriage and departure of Umm-ul-Momineen, Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA).

In her speech, she presented a comprehensive introduction to Hazrat Ayesha, detailing her lineage, tribe, and some anecdotes from her childhood.

Afshan explained that although the blessed nikkah had taken place in Makkah, the dire circumstances at the time did not allow for the departure (rukhsati).

The marriage was finalized after the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) migrated to Madinah, and Hazrat Ayesha (RA) joined his household (Haram Mubarak) there.

Highlighting the relevance of the topic, the speaker criticized the excessive extravagance and unnecessary formalities in today’s weddings and other ceremonies.

She emphasized that by following the Prophet’s example of simplicity, we could bring ease and harmony into our lives.

Concluding her address, Naheed Afshan shared key aspects of Hazrat Ayesha’s life and highlighted her virtues and esteemed status in islam.

The session saw participation from across the country and internationally. A lively Q&A session followed, with participants offering insightful comments.

The event concluded with the presidential address by Syed Muhammad Akhtar.

