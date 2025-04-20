Qalam Karwan organizes online session "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, held an online session titled "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar" under the banner of International Council for Education and Research.

The online session was presided over by renowned linguist, educator, and researcher from Rawalpindi Naheed Afshan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The keynote speaker was Muhammad Hashim Samejo from Hyderabad, Sindh, an education expert and a native of Reghzar, Tharparkar. He delivered an insightful lecture on the topic "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar."

Samejo began by providing a brief overview of the Tharparkar region, highlighting its unique cultural and geographical identity.

He emphasized the enthusiasm for education among Thar youth, noting that after completing Primary and secondary schooling, many students pursue higher education in other parts of the country and abroad.

In his comprehensive lecture, Samejo underlined the importance of providing education in both local and national languages to preserve cultural integrity and ensure better understanding.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing educational deprivation among women in Tharparkar, calling for more focused efforts in this regard.

At the end, Samejo hailed the role of Alkhidmat Foundation for its significant contributions to the education sector in Tharparkar.

The session witnessed participation from across the country and abroad, followed by a live question-and-answer session and participants' feedback.

The event concluded with the presidential address by Naheed Afshan.