Qalam Karwan Organizes Online Session "Educational Priorities In Tharparkar"
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Qalam Karwan, a literary organization, held an online session titled "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar" under the banner of International Council for Education and Research.
The online session was presided over by renowned linguist, educator, and researcher from Rawalpindi Naheed Afshan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
The keynote speaker was Muhammad Hashim Samejo from Hyderabad, Sindh, an education expert and a native of Reghzar, Tharparkar. He delivered an insightful lecture on the topic "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar."
Samejo began by providing a brief overview of the Tharparkar region, highlighting its unique cultural and geographical identity.
He emphasized the enthusiasm for education among Thar youth, noting that after completing Primary and secondary schooling, many students pursue higher education in other parts of the country and abroad.
In his comprehensive lecture, Samejo underlined the importance of providing education in both local and national languages to preserve cultural integrity and ensure better understanding.
He also expressed concern over the ongoing educational deprivation among women in Tharparkar, calling for more focused efforts in this regard.
At the end, Samejo hailed the role of Alkhidmat Foundation for its significant contributions to the education sector in Tharparkar.
The session witnessed participation from across the country and abroad, followed by a live question-and-answer session and participants' feedback.
The event concluded with the presidential address by Naheed Afshan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with contraband5 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Christian community on Easter5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends warm Easter greetings, praises Christian community’s role in nation-building5 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes online session "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar"5 minutes ago
-
Railways takes stringent measures to improve hygiene standards at major stations5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi ambassador to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation5 minutes ago
-
PR overhauls 33 diesel electric locomotives5 minutes ago
-
PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG15 minutes ago
-
Over 100 shops sealed over encroachment15 minutes ago
-
Libraries present deserted look as book reading habit declines in Capital15 minutes ago
-
KP to include major transplant surgeries in Sehat Card25 minutes ago
-
Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist36 minutes ago