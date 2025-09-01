Qalam Qafila Pakistan To Host Grand Naat Gathering In Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In a heartfelt celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Qalam Qafila Pakistan,in collaboration with the Pakistan academy of Letters is organizing a grand Naatia Mushaira on Tuesday, 2nd September. The event will be held at the Sheikh Ayaz Conference Hall, Pakistan Academy of Letters, Pitras Bukhari Road, Islamabad.
According to official sources,the Mushaira is part of the annual Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) festivities and will feature celebrated poets and distinguished Naat reciters from across the country as guests of honor.
The gathering aims to rekindle the spiritual and literary love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through heartfelt poetry and praise.
The event will be graced by Maulana Mufti Muhammad Tahir, a prominent religious scholar and Khatib-ul-Asr (orator of the age), who will deliver a short address on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Sufi poet Wafa Chishti will preside over the session, while notable personalities such as Hassan Abbas Raza, Naseem Sehr, Qayyum Tahir, and Dr. Junaid Azhar are listed among the esteemed special guests.
The organizing committee, including Mud Asgari Naqvi, Jamal Zaidi, Riffat Anjum, and Asiya Baroon Asi, has extended a warm invitation to the public, especially literary and spiritual enthusiasts, to attend the event and contribute their poetic tributes in the blessed remembrance of the Prophet (PBUH).
