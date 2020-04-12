UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's Urs Canceled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's Urs canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The 768th annual Urs celebration of great saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic, as per schedule Urs was being celebrated from Shuaban 18 to 20 every year at Sehwan Sharif.

The District Administration and Police have closed all roads connecting to Sehwan city on Sunday to prevent devotees from entering in Sehwan city as 1.2 million people were participating Urs celebration annually.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Urs was one of the largest religious gatherings in which millions of people came from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan to pay homage to sufi saint annually.

As per routine programme, 768th annual Urs of Hazarat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz which has to be started from April 12 to 14 (Shuaban 18 to 20) at Sehwan Sharif but Sindh Government had already closed the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar for three weeks in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Despite ban on gatherings in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, several devotees belonging to every nook and corner of the country arrived Sehwan but they were not allowed to enter in the city to pay homage to the great saint.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Punjab April Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

1 hour ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.