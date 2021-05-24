Qalandar Lodhi directs to prepare feasibility report for the reconstruction of historical government school Havelian

KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi while taking the notice of deteriorating situation of historical Ghazi Daud Shah High School No. Havelian building directed to prepare feasibility for the reconstruction of the school

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi while taking the notice of deteriorating situation of historical Ghazi Daud Shah High School No. Havelian building directed to prepare feasibility for the reconstruction of the school.

Minister Qalandar Lodhi took the notice of the deteriorating situation of the historical school from social and print media ordered his coordinator Bilal Lodhi to immediately contact with concerned departments and prepare the feasibility report.

He also directed the district education officer to prepare a detailed report about the Ghazi Daud Shah High School's situation and present him as soon as possible.

The minister said that for the first time Havelian city has been added to his constituency and he would not let any stone unturned for the development of the area. During the last two and half years, we have spent all of our resources to bring Havelian city in the mainstream and provide basic facilities of life including health, education and road networks, adding he said.

Qalandar Lodhi said I myself will visit the school to review the situation and would provide a relief package for the reconstruction of the school.