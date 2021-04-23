Qalandar Lodhi visits Sasta Ramadan Bazar Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said that the provision of controlled price essential commodities to the masses is our top priority.

He expressed these views while talking to the shopkeepers during his visit to Ramadan Sasta Bazaar Abbottabad.

The minister further Federal government has provided a huge subsidy of about 8 billion rupees on food and other items through Utility Stores to the masses during the holy month of Ramadan while the provincial government has also established Ramadan Sasta Bazars throughout the province where food items, fruits and vegetables are available.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi stated that district administration teams in their respective districts also inspect the Sasta Bazars for the provision of quality items with suitable prices to the people.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah briefed the minister about the stalls and items that were being sold in the bazaar. The minister also inspected the items and inquired about the quality from the customer.

At the occasion, Assistant Commission, Additional AC Abbottabad, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) were also present.