Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th Annual Urs Begins At Sehwan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 01:44 PM

Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's 770th Annual Urs here began on Tuesday with participation of thousands of pilgrims from all provinces of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's 770th Annual Urs here began on Tuesday with participation of thousands of pilgrims from all provinces of Pakistan.

The Urs will continue for three days with colorful ceremonies including literary conference, Malakhra" and music concerts.

The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayaz Ali Butt inaugurated the Urs by laying a floral wreath and "Chadar" on the grave of Sufi saint at the shrine here at Sewhan Sharif.

Secretary Religious Affairs, Auqaf and Ushr Zakat Javed Sibghatullah Mehr, Chairman Mela Committee and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fariduddin Mustafa, Chief Administrator Auqaf Zahid Ali Sher, SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch and others were also accompanied him on the occasion.

While talking to media at the premises of the mausoleum, the provincial advisor said that he was lucky to be inaugurating Urs Mubarak after two year's span which is an honor for him.

He prayed that God bless our country and people including Sindh.

"We are the hosts and the visitors are our guests and whatever problems or difficulties the visitors face will be resolved," he said.

Later on, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Mela Committee Capt (r) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa presented a souvenir and special publication to the Provincial Advisor.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fariduddin Mustafa and SSP Javed Baloch reviewed the arrangements made for the occasion.

They also visited camps set up for facilitation of the devotees and asked the officers concerned to provide all possible facilities to visitors.

The DC also inspected the cold water "Sabeels" set up at various places in the city and directed the staff stationed there to ensure availability of drinking water round the clock.

