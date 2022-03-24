UrduPoint.com

Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th Urs Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Shabir Ahmed Bijarani and Advisor on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz on Thursday and attended the closing ceremony of the 770th Urs

Talking to media on the occasion, Provincial Minister Shabir Ahmed Bijarani said that due to the busy schedule of CM Sindh, they came to represent him in the closing ceremony of Urs.

He said that due to the prayers of Qalandar Shahbaz, there is special grace of Allah on Sindh.

Replying to a question, Bijarani said that MQM is a political party with which PPP has held talks before and now talks are being held with it again.

In reply to another question, he said that no bargaining was done in Sindh House but only a few members were given shelter there.

Later, they distributed clothes among deserving poor women at the courtyard of the shrine.

On this occasion Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee / DC Jamshoro Captain (R) Fariduddin Mustafa presented a commemorative shield to the Provincial Minister.

Later, the provincial minister also visited the medical aid camp at the shrine premises.

