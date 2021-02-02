The provincial government has decided to reopen Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's shrine from Wednesday (February 03) with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided to reopen Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's shrine from Wednesday (February 03) with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) against COVID-19.

Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's shrine was closed for devotees from November 24 last year after reemergence of coronavirus cases in the province.

Government has decided to reopen shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar from Wednesday with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SoPs), Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Sial announced and added that no devotee would be allowed to enter inside the shrine without having facemask.

He said walk through sanitizer gates would be installed at the entrance of the "Dargah" for safety of the devotees.

In case of non implementation on SoPs action would be taken against violators, minister warned.