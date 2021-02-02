UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qalandar Shahbaz's Shrine To Be Reopen With SoPs From Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:17 PM

Qalandar Shahbaz's shrine to be reopen with SoPs from tomorrow

The provincial government has decided to reopen Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's shrine from Wednesday (February 03) with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided to reopen Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's shrine from Wednesday (February 03) with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) against COVID-19.

Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's shrine was closed for devotees from November 24 last year after reemergence of coronavirus cases in the province.

Government has decided to reopen shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar from Wednesday with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SoPs), Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Sial announced and added that no devotee would be allowed to enter inside the shrine without having facemask.

He said walk through sanitizer gates would be installed at the entrance of the "Dargah" for safety of the devotees.

In case of non implementation on SoPs action would be taken against violators, minister warned.

Related Topics

February November From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

Kyrgios makes winning return after year out

5 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Guinean Gov't to Investigate De ..

14 minutes ago

Israeli Drone Crashes in Southern Gaza Strip Durin ..

14 minutes ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.