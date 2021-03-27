UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qalandar Shahbaz's Urs Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Qalandar Shahbaz's Urs cancelled due to COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :In view of third wave of COVID-19 in the country, Sindh Government has decided to close all shrines/Dargahs in the province for 10 days while annual Urs of Hazarat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz was cancelled.

This was announced in a meeting held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro on Saturday with provincial minister Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial in the chair.

Sohail Anwar Sial said due to the third wave of coronavirus all shrines including Dargah of Hazarat Lal Shahbaz will remain closed for 10 days and Urs celebration could not be held at Sehwan.

Member National Assembly Sikandar Rahpoto, MPA Syed Ali Shah, the Deputy Commissioner and chairman Mela Committee Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa, Chief Administrator Auqaf Muhammad Sharif Shaikh, Lt Col Malik Shoeb Iftukhar, SSP Javed Baloch, Sajada Nasheen of Dargah Qalandar Lal Shahbaz Sayed Allah Bux Shah was present in the meeting.

Sohail Anwar Sial and DC informed the media that due to the third wave of COVID-19 annual Urs of Hazarat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz will not be celebrated and all Dargahs will remain closed for 10 days.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Jamshoro Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

53 minutes ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

1 hour ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

59 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

59 minutes ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.