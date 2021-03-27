(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :In view of third wave of COVID-19 in the country, Sindh Government has decided to close all shrines/Dargahs in the province for 10 days while annual Urs of Hazarat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz was cancelled.

This was announced in a meeting held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro on Saturday with provincial minister Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial in the chair.

Sohail Anwar Sial said due to the third wave of coronavirus all shrines including Dargah of Hazarat Lal Shahbaz will remain closed for 10 days and Urs celebration could not be held at Sehwan.

Member National Assembly Sikandar Rahpoto, MPA Syed Ali Shah, the Deputy Commissioner and chairman Mela Committee Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa, Chief Administrator Auqaf Muhammad Sharif Shaikh, Lt Col Malik Shoeb Iftukhar, SSP Javed Baloch, Sajada Nasheen of Dargah Qalandar Lal Shahbaz Sayed Allah Bux Shah was present in the meeting.

Sohail Anwar Sial and DC informed the media that due to the third wave of COVID-19 annual Urs of Hazarat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz will not be celebrated and all Dargahs will remain closed for 10 days.