UrduPoint.com

Qalandar Taught Us To Promote Tolerance: Faryal Talpur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Qalandar taught us to promote tolerance: Faryal Talpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women Wing Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur has said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar taught us to promote patience, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

In her message on the 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here Saturday, Ms Faryal Talpur said that respecting each other's beliefs, tolerance and building mutual relations were the key characteristics of the teachings of Sufi Saints, adding that the world today was needed to refer those teachings for creating a balance and the harmony in our society.

She said that Pakistan People's Party had always struggled and strived to create and promote tolerance, equality and unity in the society, which was the spirit of the message of Sufis like Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Expressing good wishes to the devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, she prayed and wished that everyone should promote and propagate his message of peace, tolerance and harmony both at home and worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Faryal Talpur Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.