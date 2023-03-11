Qalandar taught us to promote tolerance: Faryal Talpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women Wing Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur has said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar taught us to promote patience, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

In her message on the 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here Saturday, Ms Faryal Talpur said that respecting each other's beliefs, tolerance and building mutual relations were the key characteristics of the teachings of Sufi Saints, adding that the world today was needed to refer those teachings for creating a balance and the harmony in our society.

She said that Pakistan People's Party had always struggled and strived to create and promote tolerance, equality and unity in the society, which was the spirit of the message of Sufis like Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Expressing good wishes to the devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, she prayed and wished that everyone should promote and propagate his message of peace, tolerance and harmony both at home and worldwide.