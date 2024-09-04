Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Amna Urooj
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of the main accused, Amna Urooj, in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of Amna Urooj and announced the verdict after completion of arguments by the parties.
Advocate Zain Ali Qureshi and Advocate Mudassar Chaudhry represented the complainant Khalilur Rehman Qamar and the accused Amna Urooj, respectively.
Amna Urooj had approached the court for bail after being sent to jail on judicial remand in the case.
The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.
The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
