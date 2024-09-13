Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Co-accused
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the bail application of a co-accused in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail application of co-accused Yasir Ali.
The defense counsel argued that his client had no involvement in the incident. He submitted that his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand, and his custody was no longer required by the police for investigation. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.
However, Khalilur Rehman Qamar's counsel opposed the bail plea and requested its dismissal.
The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its verdict for a short time. Later, the court announced the verdict and dismissed the bail application.
The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.
Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
