Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of the accused, Amna Urooj involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case, for another 14 days
involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case, for another 14 days.
Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider upon the expiry of her judicial remand.
The investigation officer requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused. He submitted that the polygraph and voice matching tests of the accused had been conducted. However, the reports of the tests are still awaited, he added.
It is pertinent to mention that the court had granted permission to the investigation officer to take the accused out of jail for the tests last week.
Sundar police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused
based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
