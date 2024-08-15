Open Menu

Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends judicial remand of accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of the accused, Amna Urooj involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case, for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of the accused, Amna Urooj,

involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case, for another 14 days.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider upon the expiry of her judicial remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused. He submitted that the polygraph and voice matching tests of the accused had been conducted. However, the reports of the tests are still awaited, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had granted permission to the investigation officer to take the accused out of jail for the tests last week.

Sundar police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused

based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Related Topics

Police Jail Robbery Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

46 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan