Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of 11 Co-accused

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of 11 co-accused for another 14 days in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case

Earlier, the police produced co-accused Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider upon the expiry of their 14-day judicial remand.

The investigating officer requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the co-accused, stating that the challan was in its final stage of preparation and would be filed soon.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the co-accused for another 14 days and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term on October 28.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Urooj, based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

