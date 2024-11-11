Open Menu

Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused For 14-day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends judicial remand of accused for 14-day

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of 12 accused for another 14 days in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of 12 accused for another 14 days in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused—Amna Urooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others—before the ATC duty judge upon the expiry of their 14-day judicial remand.

The investigating officer requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused, stating that the challan had been submitted to the prosecution for review and would be filed soon after the process.

He submitted that the accused, including Amna Urooj and Hassan Shah, had been declared guilty in the challan.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused for another 14 days and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term on November 25.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

