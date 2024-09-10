Open Menu

Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Two Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends physical remand of two accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of two main accused, Hassan Shah and Rafique alias Fiki, for another 7 days in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.

Earlier, the police produced both accused before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider and sought an extension of the physical remand.

The investigating officer submitted that the investigation could not be completed with the both accused and requested the court to extend their physical remand.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused till September 18 and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.

Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Robbery July September All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

10 minutes ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

3 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

3 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

5 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

6 hours ago
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

6 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

7 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan