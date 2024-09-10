Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends physical remand of two accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of two main accused, Hassan Shah and Rafique alias Fiki, for another 7 days in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.

Earlier, the police produced both accused before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider and sought an extension of the physical remand.

The investigating officer submitted that the investigation could not be completed with the both accused and requested the court to extend their physical remand.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused till September 18 and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.

Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.