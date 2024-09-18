Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Sends 2 Main Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent the two main accused, Hassan Shah and Rafique alias Fiki, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.
Earlier, the police produced both accused before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider upon expiry of their remand, but did not seek further physical remand.
The investigating officer submitted that the investigation had been completed, adding that weapons and money had been recovered from the accused. He stated that the custody of the accused was no longer required and requested the court to send them to jail on judicial remand.
At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term.
The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.
Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused, including Amna Urooj, based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial remand of the main accused, Amna Urooj, for another 14 days in the case.
The investigating officer stated that the challan (charge-sheet) was in the final stages of preparation and sought more time for its submission.
Recent Stories
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin cracks down on begging; 23 arrested2 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasises quality research in medical institutions22 minutes ago
-
New welfare program for police termed a revolution step32 minutes ago
-
President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls41 minutes ago
-
27-km two-way road connecting Pakpattan to Sahiwal completed: minister41 minutes ago
-
AC raids at vegetable market; arrests 11 vendors41 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for suburban areas of city42 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad: Surge in Dengue cases reported1 hour ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Sheikhupura2 hours ago
-
AJK rejects India's election drama in occupied Kashmir2 hours ago
-
43 PU professors declared among best researchers worldwide2 hours ago