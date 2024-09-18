Open Menu

Qamar Honey Trap Case: ATC Sends 2 Main Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Qamar honey trap case: ATC sends 2 main accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent the two main accused, Hassan Shah and Rafique alias Fiki, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.

Earlier, the police produced both accused before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider upon expiry of their remand, but did not seek further physical remand.

The investigating officer submitted that the investigation had been completed, adding that weapons and money had been recovered from the accused. He stated that the custody of the accused was no longer required and requested the court to send them to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.

Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused, including Amna Urooj, based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial remand of the main accused, Amna Urooj, for another 14 days in the case.

The investigating officer stated that the challan (charge-sheet) was in the final stages of preparation and sought more time for its submission.

