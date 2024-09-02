Qamar honey trap case: ATC sends 9 accused to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine accused involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case to jail on a 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent nine accused involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police had produced the accused - Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Ahmad, Falk Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, and Mamon Haider - before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad on the expiry of their 15-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations had been completed, and the physical custody of the accused was no longer required.

He requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand term.

Besides the accused, the police also arrested the main suspects, Amna Urooj and Hassan Shah, in connection with the case registered under charges of robbery and abduction by Sundar police on the complaint of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.