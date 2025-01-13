Qamar honey trap case: LHC dismisses bail plea of Amna Arooj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Amna Arooj, the main accused in Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case, while granting bail to a co-accused, Yasir.

The bench further directed that the trial against Amna Arooj be concluded within a month.

The bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural conducted hearings on post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.

At the start of proceedings, the defence counsel argued that the case against Amna Arooj was baseless and highlighted that the FIR was registered on July 21, 2024, besides reading out its contents. He stated that Amna is not only a property dealer but she also makes promotional videos, in response to a court query.

However, the chief justice raised questions about Amna's activities, pointing out inconsistencies in the defence's claims. The chief justice further remarked that the misuse of law has become a growing trend in the country. "A self-reliant woman who works in the property business would not remain silent in cases of harassment," she noted.

At this stage, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, stating that Amna Arooj was actively involved in the abduction of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and accompanied him to Nankana Sahib. They further informed the bench that the trial court has already framed charges, and witness statements are being recorded. The prosecution emphasized her pivotal role in the crime and requested the court to reject her bail plea.

Subsequently, the bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed bail petition of Amna Arooj.

On September 10, 2024, Amna Arooj had approached the LHC for bail after dismissal of her bail plea by an anti-terrorism court.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in July 2024, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.