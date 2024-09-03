Qamar Honey Trap Case: Two Main Accused Remanded Into Police Custody
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over two main accused - Hassan Shah and Rafique alias Fiki - to police on 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.
Earlier, the police produced both accused before ATC Judge Irfan Haider after an identification parade. The investigation officer submitted that both accused were identified in the identification process. Khalilur Rehman Qamar identified both in jail, he added. He requested the court to grant a 20-day physical remand of both accused for investigations.
However, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for their production upon expiry of the remand term, September 10.
Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of accused Amna Urooj, in the case, and directed police to complete the challan against her as soon as possible.
The police had produced Amna Urooj before the court on completion of her judicial remand. The investigation officer submitted that the challan was being prepared and sought time for its completion.
The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.
The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM delegation meets PM; lauds pro-business, export growth policies6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt’s free milk scheme for children to commence in DG Khan from next month: Babar Ala-ud-D ..15 minutes ago
-
Gilani assumes responsibilities as President of PIPS Board of Governors16 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, six cases registered for overpricing essentials16 minutes ago
-
Rs 23 bln USF, Rs 3.960 bln Ignite budgets approved16 minutes ago
-
PMYP provides platform to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM vows to ensure teachers' appointment on merit basis25 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost money to truck driver26 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Paris hosts four-member Pakistan Paralympic Games contingent36 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog drive: Over 4,000 vehicles fined in August36 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government starts two-month course for youth46 minutes ago