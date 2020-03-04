UrduPoint.com
Qamar Justifies His Act Of Misbehaving With Marvi Sarmad On TV

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:49 PM

Qamar justifies his act of misbehaving with Marvi Sarmad on TV

Qamar says he has set on a journey to stop spread of obscenity in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) In a bid to justify his act against a woman on a live tv program, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar said that he had set on a journey to stop spread of “obscenity” in the country.

“I’m set on a journey to stop obscenity in the country—come and join me,” Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar said in a video message.

“I need your prayers as I have set on a journey, I need your maximum support and prayers,” he further said in the video message. He gave a very brief message and then said: “Fee-Amanillah” (God protects).

PPP leader and Senator Sherry Rehman said that she would not accept any show of the TV where Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar appeared and used abusive language against Marvi Sarmad unless the anchor apologized from the entire nation.

Sherry Rehman also urged all the stakeholders to ban and boycott Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for his abusive behavior on a live TV program. Disprespect to women, she said, might not get impunity, arguing that women’ rights were human rights. She expressed serious dismay over what happened during the live show.

“Enough of this nonsense,” wrote the senator who is also strong supporter of Azadi March.

She wrote: “ I will not accept any show on @NeoTv_Network until this anchor apologises and this abusive man boycotted. If others ( men and women ) do the same when asked for shows this kind of disrespect to women may not get impunity. Women’s rights are human rights. Enough of this nonsense,”.

Anaya Khan, a feminist, also came forward and questioned the role of anchor of the TV program, asking her as to why she did not stop Qamar from using such language against a woman.

Bushra Gohar also strongly condemned the act of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. She said that threats and abuses were not going to stop women from demanding their rights.

The social media users are running different trends and demanding strict action against Qamar but many are there who are supporting Qamar for opposing upcoming “Aurat March”. However, no one was there to support Qamar for his abusive language he used against a woman on live TV program.

