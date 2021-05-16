ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Suday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan,the widow of veteran Awami National Party(ANP) leader Abdul Wali Khan.

In a condolence message, Qamar Zaman Kaira sympathized with her party workers, bereaved family and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to her family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.