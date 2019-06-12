Qamar Zaman Kaira asks NA speaker to issue production order of Zardari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday asked National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to issue the production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari, who had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Addressing a press conference, he said the NA speaker should be impartial towards all the members.

He said Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh could inform the incumbent government about the debts which the PPP had taken during its tenure, as he was the finance minister at that time.

The PPP government, he claimed, had repaid debts of Rs 1,024 billion in 2011 and 2012 while Rs 1,588 billion were paid back in 2014 and 2015. Debts amounting to Rs 1,950 billion were returned by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he added.

PPP leaders Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad and Dr Nafisa Shah were also present on the occasion.