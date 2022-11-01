Qamar Zaman Kaira asks PTI chief to start dialogue with govt for free, fair elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday asked the Chairman PTI to start a dialogue with the government for free and fair elections.

Unconditional talks were possible with Imran Khan but imposing demands would not be acceptable, he said while talking to ptv.

Imran Khan has launched a long march to create chaos in the Federal capital but local administration would take serious action against violators of law and order situation, he warned. The government, he said has allowed the PTI to bring long march near Faizabad but entering central areas of the capital or the Red Zone, is totally prohibited, he added.

He said Imran Khan was imposing conditions on the coalition government for talks but the government would not accept his unconstitutional demand for early elections.

Replying to a question about panic created by PTI leaders, he said the government was running the routine business and had no fear of the long march coming towards Islamabad.

He said law enforcement agencies would provide security to citizens at all costs. He urged the PTI chief to avoid disturbing peace in the federal capital and come forward for talks with the government for holding transparent elections.