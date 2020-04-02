Qamar Zaman Kaira asks Punjab govt to form Mohallah committees like Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to form Mohallah committees like Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to form Mohallah committees like Sindh.

Addressing an all parties conference organized here by the PPP through video link, he alleged that the Federal government had not properly managed the coronavirus crisis in the country.

He suggested the government should restore the previous local bodies infrastructure.

Kaira also asked the Punjab government to adopt a proper mechanism for the distribution of relief funds among the masses.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, in his speech, claimed that the situation of coronavirus in the province was worsening as the doctors and paramedics had to work without proper protective kits.

"It is responsibility of the government to perform whereas pointing out its flaws is the duty of the opposition," he added.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza also addressed the conference and demanded the Punjab Assembly Speaker to call an assembly session to discuss the coronavirus crisis via video link. "The assembly members should be taken into confidence on the steps and the policy of the government about the COVID-19,," he added.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Manzoor Khan, Awami Workers Party leader Ammar Rashid, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Javed Kasuri, JUI leader Attiqur Rehman, and others also spoke to the conference.