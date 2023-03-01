UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Assures To Resolve AJK's Economic Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Qamar Zaman Kaira assures to resolve AJK's economic problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, here, on Wednesday.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the ongoing development projects and economic issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

The advisor to PM Kaira said that Kashmir has a special significance in the heart of the people of Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued special instructions to resolve the problems of AJK.

In the current fiscal year, the financial budget of AJK had been maintained at the same amount despite cuts in the budgets of all provinces, said Kaira.

Qamar Zaman Kaira assured the AJK PM that the Federal government would continue playing a positive role to resolve the problems of the valley without bringing into consideration any political affiliations.

Meanwhile, AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas apprised the advisor on the ongoing economic challenges in terms of increased overall value of various projects on the heel of an increase in remuneration of the staff due to inflation.

To which, the advsior replied that PSDP funds had been reduced across Pakistan. Moreover, the AJK PM hoped that the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs would play its role in paying the region its due share from Universal Service Fund (USF).

"There is a need to strengthen mutual cooperation and relations between the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and the AJK government, Kaira stressed.

