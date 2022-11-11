UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Blames PTI For Creating Unrest In Country Through Long March

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Qamar Zaman Kaira blames PTI for creating unrest in country through long march

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday criticized the Chairman PTI for creating unrest in the country through long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday criticized the Chairman PTI for creating unrest in the country through long march.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial.

He said the prime minister have full authority to appoint the army chief on merit.

Kaira made it clear that the government would welcome the talks with PTI for resolving political issues, however, it would not accept any unconstitutional demand.

He said that Imran would be responsible for any kind of law and order situation arising from the PTI long march and the government would take all possible measures to maintain peace in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Law And Order Long March Qamar Zaman Kaira TV All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Four die, several injure in Kuchlak road accident ..

Four die, several injure in Kuchlak road accident in Kuchlak area of district Qu ..

5 minutes ago
 Tax return filing in 2022 lower than past year: FB ..

Tax return filing in 2022 lower than past year: FBR

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 22 suspects in different criminal ca ..

Police arrest 22 suspects in different criminal cases

20 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee of legislative affairs visits HE ..

Cabinet committee of legislative affairs visits HEC, reviews ETC: CS GB

20 minutes ago
 Jenkins to Attend Non-Proliferation, Missile Defen ..

Jenkins to Attend Non-Proliferation, Missile Defense Conferences Next Week -US S ..

47 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia May Achieve Net Zero Emission Before ..

Saudi Arabia May Achieve Net Zero Emission Before 2060 - Energy Minister

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.