Qamar Zaman Kaira blames PTI for creating unrest in country through long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday criticized the Chairman PTI for creating unrest in the country through long march.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial.

He said the prime minister have full authority to appoint the army chief on merit.

Kaira made it clear that the government would welcome the talks with PTI for resolving political issues, however, it would not accept any unconstitutional demand.

He said that Imran would be responsible for any kind of law and order situation arising from the PTI long march and the government would take all possible measures to maintain peace in the country.