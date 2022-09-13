UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Blasts PTI For Promoting Unwarranted Narrative On Army Chief's Appointment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday criticized the main leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for promoting unwarranted narrative on the appointment of the new army chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday criticized the main leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for promoting unwarranted narrative on the appointment of the new army chief.

The prime minister would hold consultation with stakeholders for the appointment of army chief, he said, while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran Khan is making matters related to security institution controversial," he added.

The government, he said, was giving no attention to Khan's non-serious attitude.

He said that PTI leadership had been making controversial statements for a long time.

Kaira assured that appointment of new army chief would be made on merit.

