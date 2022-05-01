UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Blasts PTI Leaders For Using Unsophisticated Language In Public Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday criticized the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for using unsophisticated language in public meeting.

There was a need to take notice against the PTI's leadership for adopting such attitude towards ruling party of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the long march call given by Imran Khan by the end of May, he said, we didn't have any objection regarding PTI's public meeting in the Federal capital.

In reply to a question about early election demand made by Imran Khan, he suggested that PTI members should resign from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa assemblies for holding of next elections.

He said, PTI leaders were trying to avoid courts in foreign funding case and added that they have failed to provide evidence to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding sources of foreign funding.

